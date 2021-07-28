Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. 117,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

