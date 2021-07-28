Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 4.1%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 20,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$12.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.