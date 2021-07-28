Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

Get Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA NACP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NACP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP).

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.