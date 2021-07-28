Immunocore Holdings plc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore’s (NASDAQ:IMCR) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Immunocore had issued 9,935,896 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $258,333,296 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

