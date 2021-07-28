IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 23,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,789. The stock has a market cap of $982.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.64.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

