IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

