IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $697.39

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $697.39 and last traded at $696.85, with a volume of 6002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.