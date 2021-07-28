IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 1-Year High at $697.39

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $697.39 and last traded at $696.85, with a volume of 6002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.95.
Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $612.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
