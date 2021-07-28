IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 13,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,291. IDEX has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

