IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:IEX traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.62. 548,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.73. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $235.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

