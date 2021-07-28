ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $227.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.91.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.