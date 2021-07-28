ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.35. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

