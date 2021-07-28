ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.27.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $223.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.