iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $21.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 261.45% from the stock’s current price.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.50 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

