iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.15. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

