IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.