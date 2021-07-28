Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

