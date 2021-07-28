Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $195.65. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,804. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

