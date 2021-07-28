Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

