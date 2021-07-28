HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKAT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 3.09. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

In other Takung Art news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

