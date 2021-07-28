HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.12% of Progenity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Progenity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

