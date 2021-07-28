HRT Financial LP Reduces Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 56.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,301 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $536.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

