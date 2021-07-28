HRT Financial LP Has $337,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

HRT Financial LP lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Raymond James raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

