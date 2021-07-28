HRT Financial LP Has $317,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.