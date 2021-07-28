HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

