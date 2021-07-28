Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

