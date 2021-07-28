Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.