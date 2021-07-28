Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 149,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The firm has a market cap of $342.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.