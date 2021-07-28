Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 162.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 90.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON opened at $230.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

