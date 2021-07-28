Homrich & Berg Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

