Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.57.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

HCG stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 54,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$38.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6737095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

