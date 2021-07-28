Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,337. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

