Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24). 66,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 300,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.32).

BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £423.07 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.68.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

