Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

