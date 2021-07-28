HLS Therapeutics Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE HLS opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company has a market cap of C$552.11 million and a P/E ratio of -21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

