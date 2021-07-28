Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on August 11th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $325.90. The company has a market capitalization of $644.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.47.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

