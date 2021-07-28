Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.68. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 409,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,350. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

