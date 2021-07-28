Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.68

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $120.52, with a volume of 918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

