HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

