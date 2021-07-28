Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.11. 194,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

