Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.