Heritage Commerce Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $656.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.