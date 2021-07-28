HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $51.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,826,909 coins and its circulating supply is 262,691,759 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.