HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

ETR HLE opened at €58.48 ($68.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €61.90 ($72.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

