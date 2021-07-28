Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

