Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

