Head-To-Head Review: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Hilton Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.25 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -60.06 Hilton Worldwide $4.31 billion 8.31 -$715.00 million $0.10 1,285.00

Travel + Leisure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilton Worldwide. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51% Hilton Worldwide -25.79% -2.24% -1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travel + Leisure and Hilton Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hilton Worldwide 0 9 7 0 2.44

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $112.41, indicating a potential downside of 12.52%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Travel + Leisure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 6,478 properties with 1,019,287 rooms in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

