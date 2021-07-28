Head to Head Comparison: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sharecare and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Sharecare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.44 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -109.60

Sharecare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Sharecare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

