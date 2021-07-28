Head-To-Head Analysis: Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) versus Its Competitors

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) is one of 867 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Panbela Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A -$4.77 million -4.11 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.26

Panbela Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors 4795 18049 39556 770 2.57

Panbela Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.30%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.14% -112.41% -27.42%

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

