Head to Head Analysis: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LiveRamp alerts:

95.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveRamp and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Five9 1 10 7 0 2.33

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 108.80%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $196.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.16 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -29.36 Five9 $434.91 million 30.16 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,913.00

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -20.38% -7.92% -6.70% Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05%

Summary

Five9 beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.