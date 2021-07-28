Head-To-Head Analysis: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) vs. Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everbridge and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 19.24 -$93.40 million ($1.36) -101.87 Resonate Blends $1.07 million 18.20 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Everbridge and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 4 0 2.67 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -30.50% -13.18% -3.53% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -455.01%

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everbridge beats Resonate Blends on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

